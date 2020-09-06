September 6, 2020
Results from Corona, California

In a clash between unbeaten welterweights, Saul “El Chicano” Bustos (13-0-1, 7 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Luis Lopez (8-1-1, 4 KOs) on Sunday night in a non-audience show at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Welterweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (10-1, 1 KO) outpointed Esteban “Stone Hands” Munoz (2-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.

Featherweight Katsuma “El Cuate Japonecito” Akitsugi (4-0, 1 KO) outpointed David Angeles (1-3) over four rounds. Scores 40-35 3x. Angeles down once.

