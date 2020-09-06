

WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring retained his title by DQ against Jonathan Oquendo on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The bout was stopped after round eight when Herring claimed he couldn’t see after repeated headbutts.

“We knew coming in that he was going to be aggressive with the head first,” said Herring afterward. “It just kept repeating on the inside, and Tony (Weeks) finally caught on to it. I didn’t want it to end like that…my team felt it was too much, so we had to stop it. Whatever.

“It just got ugly. I wasn’t too satisfied with my performance, to be honest with you. In the beginning, everything was going real smooth, me boxing. I put him down with an uppercut. We knew he was going to come head-first. We had to time it. In the end, I wasn’t happy with how I was looking. I’m disappointed with the outcome. I’ve never been in that situation.”

Regarding his future plans, Herring stated, “I still want the Carl Frampton fight next by all means. November, December, whatever. I still want that fight next.”