WBO junior lightweight champion Jamal “Semper Fi” Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) won an ugly bout via eighth round disqualification against WBO #12 rated Jonathan Oquendo (31-7, 19 KOs) on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. Herring dropped Oquendo with an uppercut in round three. Herring was cut over the right eye in a fifth round head clash which referee Tony Weeks ruled was “intentional.” Weeks deducted one point from Oquendo between rounds. After the eighth round, Herring said he couldn’t see and the fight was waved off. Herring wins by DQ due to the offending headbutt being ruled intentional.
Herring and Oquendo were previously scheduled to fight July 2, then July 14, but Herring twice tested positive for COVID-19.
Next up for Herring is likely a November clash against former two-division champ Carl Frampton.
Uhhh WTF? Herring goes back to the corner says ‘ I can’t see ‘ the fight gets stopped and how is he the winner? He quit in his corner! The ref and the doctor had let the fight continue and I didn’t see either of them going to stop the bout at that point. Herring couldn’t handle the rough type of fight and looked for a way out! Tim Bradley saw it too!
So…..you could pull this crap up until the 12th round? D-O-G.
Herring was spent. If not for the point deduction and flash knockdown, he would have been behind by 2 rounds. Herring looked terrible!
Ref.
is dirty Oquendo had an excellent game plan and was coming Oquendo got robbed with a smile
Well, it was not the smoothest victory in the world for the proud Marine, but sometimes, you have to keep moving forward to bigger and better objectives (Frampton). Let’s hope Herring’s eye heals properly before he fights Frampton.
As for Oquendo, he will need to better comprehend the bright line between being a physical fighter and being a dirty fighter – “illegal intent” is the surrounding issue. Otherwise, he may not get another quality opportunity to fight.