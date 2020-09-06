

WBO junior lightweight champion Jamal “Semper Fi” Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) won an ugly bout via eighth round disqualification against WBO #12 rated Jonathan Oquendo (31-7, 19 KOs) on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. Herring dropped Oquendo with an uppercut in round three. Herring was cut over the right eye in a fifth round head clash which referee Tony Weeks ruled was “intentional.” Weeks deducted one point from Oquendo between rounds. After the eighth round, Herring said he couldn’t see and the fight was waved off. Herring wins by DQ due to the offending headbutt being ruled intentional.

Herring and Oquendo were previously scheduled to fight July 2, then July 14, but Herring twice tested positive for COVID-19.

Next up for Herring is likely a November clash against former two-division champ Carl Frampton.