Light flyweight Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (12-0, 8 KOs) brutally knocked out former world title challenger Janiel Rivera (18-7-3, 11 KOs) in the first round. Rodriguez dropped Rivera three times. Time was 2:03. Rodriguez, the younger brother of WBA super flyweight champ Joshua Franco, looked very impressive.

20-year-old heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (6-0, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over game Rodney Hernandez (13-10-2, 4 KOs). Bout waved off after Hernandez was dropped. Time 2:22.

Welterweight Benjamin Whitaker (14-4, 3 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten D’Andre Smith (8-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-64.

Heavy punching junior lightweight Ruben Cervera (13-2, 11 KOs) scored an explosive second round KO over Rennard Oliver (7-3-3, 0 KOs). Cervera was credited with a knockdown in round one, but it was rescinded after a look at instant replay between rounds. Cervera then knocked out Oliver with a right hand in round two. No replay needed. Time 1:42.

Junior lightweight Edward “Kid” Vazquez (8-0, 1 KO) took a questionable six round unanimous decision over Adan “Temo” Ochoa (11-2, 4 KOs). Scores were, 57-56, 58-55, 58-55. Ochoa dropped Vazquez in round two and seemed to win at least two other rounds.

Featherweight Rashiem Jefferson (2-0, 1 KO) outpointed Jose Martinez (2-2, 1 KO) over four. Scores were 39-37, 40-36, 40-36.