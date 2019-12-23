Top-rated welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas (24-4, 11 KOs) will risk his WBA #1 and WBC #3 world ratings against Mike Dallas Jr. (23-3-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round showdown on FS1 on February 1 from Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

“This Super Bowl weekend will include great action on Saturday, February 1 with one of the welterweight division’s most dangerous and skilled fighters in Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Ugas has proven to be a force at 147-pounds and will need to be at his best against the crafty veteran Mike Dallas if he wants to earn another world title fight. Both fighters are going to leave it all in the ring on FS1 and FOX Deportes at Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.”