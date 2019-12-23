Boxing is still far from over in 2019 with three major cards and five world championship fights still to come.

It all starts Saturday in Marseille, France, where WBA cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian (25-0, 17 KOs) defends against WBA #8 Constantin Bejenaru (14-0, 4 KO).

Later that day in Atlanta, WBA #1 Gervonta “Tank” Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) takes on #2 Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBA lightweight belt and WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KOs) defends against WBA #11 Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KOs).

Finally, on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo, WBA flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka (14-0, 8 KOs) defends against WBO #10 Wulan Tuolehazi (13-3-1, 6 KOs) and WBO junior bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka (24-2, 14 KOs) defends against unbeaten WBO #1 Jeyvier Cintron (11-0, 5 KOs).