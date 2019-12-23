On January 30, three days prior to Super Bowl LIV, Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions will present its first UFC Fight Pass event of 2020 at Legends Casino and Hotel in Toppenish, Washington. In the main event, unbeaten super flyweight Ernesto Delgadillo (11-0-2, 2 KOs) will battle undefeated IBF #10, WBA #15 Jade “Hurricane” Bornea (14-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) title in a 10-rounder.

In the co-feature, undefeated welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (20-0, 16 KOs) will put his WBC USNBC silver title on the line against Victor “La Amenza” Jones Freitas (16-5, 10 KOs), in the 10-round affair.

In other action, undefeated middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (11-0, 4 KOs) takes on Miguel Dumas (11-2, 9 KOs) in an 8-round bout and undefeated light heavyweights Richard Van Sicien (7-0, 3 KOs) and Abraham Martin (5-0, 5 KOs)meet in a six round match.