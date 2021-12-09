The World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight purse bid for the mandatory fight between Yordenis Ugás and Eimantas Stanionis, scheduled to be held tomorrow, was suspended after both sides reached an agreement. The teams of both boxers communicated the arrangement to the WBA with details of the date, place, and conditions of the negotiations to be announced once everything is totally finalized.
Top Boxing News
Yeah, he’s going to go through with it. If he wins both fights and Spence doesn’t lose, I guess Ugas – Spence coming in 2023. I cannot see him fighting three times next year.