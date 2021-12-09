WBC orders Fury-Whyte The WBC has officially ordered WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to face mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the news on social media. “The WBC hereby orders the start of the free negotiations period pursuant to the WBC Rules & Regulations for the mandatory bout between WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and Mandatory Challenger and WBC Interim World Champion Dillian Whyte,” wrote Sulaiman. Gulamiryan, Egorov make weight Ugas and Stanionis reach an agreement

