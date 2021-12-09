The WBC has officially ordered WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to face mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the news on social media. “The WBC hereby orders the start of the free negotiations period pursuant to the WBC Rules & Regulations for the mandatory bout between WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and Mandatory Challenger and WBC Interim World Champion Dillian Whyte,” wrote Sulaiman.
I give Whyte credit for this opportunity, but I feel Fury will dominate and simply make it a boring fight. The way Fury is being wishy-washy with his mental health and life distractions, he may even relinquish the title or be reckless in training [and still fight] since he’s mentally fragile on being focused. Let’s face it, Fury has made excuses in the past to delay fights all due to his personal struggles.
I think Fury actually underestimated Wilder in the 3rd match.
Don’t think he’ll underestimate Whyte. I hope that the Fury who says he’ll take on all comers transpires and we don’t get what you – and you could well be right – fear.
Whyte should get his shot. He’s almost certainly the best HW who hasn’t had an opportunity
gross. white is a c fighter who was recently starched by a bum. yawn. where is liston when ya need him?
Fury will do the same to Whyte as he did to Chisora most likely. Keep him at the end of his punches and keep punishing him. Unless Whyte can get in early.
Pick apart fight for Fury. Fury wins inside of 7 rounds.
No Heavyweight deserves a title shot more than Whyte. His resume is by far the best around. Getting knocked out by Povetkin set him back, but only slightly and unlike AJ (who ran from a grossly out of shape Ruiz) Whyte destroyed his conqueror. Will he win? I wouldn’t bet in him, but he definitely deserves the chance to prove me wrong.
Wasnt White supposed to fight Wallin and got ‘injured’?!
good. somebody other than Wilder…
maybe Fury will get into shape for this one.
(unlike the last Wilder fight)