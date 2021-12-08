Two important purse bids for WBA mandatory fights will take place on Thursday in Miami, Florida.

The first will be the heavyweight title between champion Trevor Bryan and champion in recess Mahmoud Charr at 11:00 a.m. local time, which will be followed by the welterweight title between super champion Yordenis Ugas and his mandatory challenger Eimantas Stanionis.

Both bouts were ordered with the intention of furthering the WBA’s world title reduction plan and pit well-ranked fighters against each other in fights that are competitive and of interest to the public.

Heavyweight is one of the categories in which the pioneering body has been focusing on and the Bryan-Charr fight will help to have one less champion. At welterweight, the winner of Ugas-Stanionis will face Radzhab Butaev soon to define a single champion at 147 pounds.