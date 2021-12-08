Showtime will show a replay of the pay-per-view clash between WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Isaac “Pit Bull” Cruz to open Saturday’s live telecast from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, featuring the all-Filipino showdown between WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) and unbeaten Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs).

Unbeaten welterweights collide in the co-feature with Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-0, 10 KOs) against Cody Crowley (19-0, 9 KOs). And in the opening bout, unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee (23-0, 21 KOs) takes on Juan Heraldez (16-1-1, 10 KOs). Good card top to bottom.