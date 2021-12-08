Probellum has announced that Saturday’s world title twinbill from Dubai will be available on AXS TV and Fight Network starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

“We’re thrilled to announce news of Probellum’s broadcast deal across the USA and Canada, giving millions of fight fans the opportunity to watch our huge events this month,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “One of our key goals when we launched Probellum was to make our events accessible to all, and this broadcast deal with AXS TV and Fight Network will achieve just that, allowing fans to witness some of the very best boxers from around the world.”

Saturday’s event marks the first of two Probellum shows to air throughout the United States and Canada on the sports hub Fight Network, which will also broadcast Probellum’s event on December 18 from Sunderland, England.

The lineups:

December 11

John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler (WBO bantamweight title)

|Sunny Edwards vs. Jayson Mama (IBF flyweight title)

Donnie Nietes vs. Norbelto Jimenez (super flyweight)

Jono Carroll vs. Aelio Mesquita (lightweight)

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Julio Cesar Calimeno (heavyweight)

December 18

Lewis Ritson vs. Christian Uruzquieta (super lightweight)

Ricky Burns vs. Emiliano Dominguez (lightweight)

Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Leonardo Padilla (featherweight)