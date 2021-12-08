90 years young; 2,119 fight cards and counting

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum has hit yet another milestone. Arum, the Brooklyn-born one-time federal prosecutor whose boxing career began with “The Greatest,” turns 90 years old today.

Arum is back in his old stomping grounds to promote Saturday’s ESPN-televised clash between former pound-for-king Vasiliy Lomachenko and former lightweight world champion in the 12-round main event at Madison Square Garden. Lomachenko-Commey marks the 2,120th fight card of his promotional career.

Arum’s inaugural promotion took place in Toronto on March 29, 1966, when Muhammad Ali defended his heavyweight title against George Chuvalo. In the 55-plus years since Ali-Chuvalo, Arum has promoted many of boxing’s biggest superstars, including 27 Ali fights, the entire middleweight championship run of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, George Foreman’s triumphant return to the ring that culminated in his second heavyweight title, and Manny Pacquiao’s rise to modern-day legend.

In addition, Arum has promoted dozens of fighters from pro debut to world champion, including Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto, Michael Carbajal, Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, Jose Ramirez, Oscar Valdez, Mikaela Mayer, Donald Curry, and Lomachenko.

BOB ARUM BY THE NUMBERS

2,119 Boxing cards promoted

864 Boxing shows TR promoted on ESPN network

677 World title fights promoted by TR

550 Boxing shows TR promoted in Nevada

412 Boxing shows TR promoted in New Jersey

220 American cities in which TR has promoted

196 Boxing shows promoted by TR in California

154 Boxing shows promoted by TR in Texas

129 Boxing shows TR promoted on HBO network

98 Boxing shows promoted by TR on CBS network

92 Foreign cities in which TR has promoted

73 Boxing shows TR promoted on ABC network

73 Boxing shows promoted by TR in New York State

70 Boxing shows promoted by TR in Arizona

63 Boxing shows promoted by TR in Puerto Rico

52 Boxing shows promoted by TR in Mexico

49 Pay-per-view boxing shows promoted by TR

48 Boxing shows promoted by TR in New York City

47 Boxing shows promoted by TR in Illinois

42 States in which TR has promoted boxing

41 Miguel Cotto fights promoted by TR

41 Boxing shows promoted by TR in Pennsylvania

38 Michael Carbajal fights promoted by TR (HOF)

37 Oscar De La Hoya fights promoted by TR (HOF)

37 Donald Curry fights promoted by TR (HOF)

36 Johnny Tapia fights promoted by TR (HOF)

35 Floyd Mayweather, Jr fights promoted by TR (HOF)

33 James Toney fights promoted by TR

33 Boxing shows promoted by TR in Florida

32 Erik Morales fights promoted by TR (HOF)

31 Micky Ward fights promoted by TR

30 Boxing shows promoted by TR on Showtime/ShoBox networks

29 Mikey Garcia fights promoted by TR

29 Tommy (The Duke) Morrison fights promoted by TR

28 Iran Barkley fights promoted by TR

28 Oscar Valdez fights promoted by TR

27 Muhammad Ali fights promoted or co-promoted by TR

27 Boxing shows promoted by TR on Closed-Circuit TV

27 Foreign countries in which TR has promoted, incl. Puerto Rico

27 Jose Ramirez fights promoted by TR

25 Freddie Roach fights promoted by TR (HOF)

25 Roger Mayweather fights promoted by TR

24 Boxing shows promoted by TR in New Mexico

24 World heavyweight title fights promoted by TR

24 Terence Crawford fights promoted by TR

20 Marvelous Marvin Hagler fights promoted by TR (HOF)

20 Manny Pacquiao fights promoted by TR

19 Juan Manuel Marquez fights promoted by TR (HOF)

17 Shakur Stevenson fights promoted by TR

16 Robert Garcia fights promoted by TR

14 George Foreman fights promoted by TR (HOF)

14 Boxing shows promoted by TR in China

13 Thomas Hearns fights promoted by TR (HOF)

13 Teofimo Lopez fights promoted by TR

10 Alexis Arguello fights promoted by TR (HOF)

10 Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini fights promoted by TR (HOF)

9 Boxing shows promoted by TR in Colorado

8 Roberto Duran fights promoted by TR (HOF)

7 Sugar Ray Leonard fights promoted by TR (HOF)

7 Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. fights by TR (HOF)

5 Carlos Monzon fights promoted by TR (HOF)

5 Emile Griffith fights promoted by TR (HOF)

4 Mike Tyson fights promoted by TR (HOF)

4 Tyson Fury fights promoted by TR

2 Larry Holmes fights promoted by TR (HOF)

1 Evel Knievel Snake River Canyon jump promoted by Bob Arum

0 Boxing shows (so far!) promoted by TR in: Alabama, Alaska,

Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wyoming

Happy Birthday Bob!