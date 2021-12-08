Things ended on a heated note in London today as the UK press tour for February’s showdown between undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) and challenger Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) concluded in the nation’s capital. Taylor, generally not given to outbursts, was provoked when Catterall told press conference host Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development, that he saw “several ways” to beat Taylor in Glasgow in February.

“How? In what way? How are you going to do it?” snapped Taylor.

“There’s several ways,” replied Catterall.

“Go on, how? Tell me one,” said Taylor, fixing Catterall with a stare.

“By turning up and being Jack Catterall. I’ll get in there and punch your head in!” said the challenger.

“You’ll punch my head in? Easy as that!?” scoffed Taylor.

“Well it won’t be easy, but I’m going to,” shrugged Catterall.

Taylor shook his head and laughed. “Go back to bed.”

The two fighters have long been on friendly terms and Catterall actually traveled out to Las Vegas to support Taylor in his title unification fight against Jose Ramirez earlier this year. But all cordial relations are being put aside while the two are on collision course for their collision on Saturday, February 26 at the OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow.

JOSH TAYLOR QUOTES

On facing a fighter he’s on friendly terms with:

It’s easy for me to flick that switch. If you said go and fight him right now, I’d do it. Easy as pie for me to switch the mentality into fight mode. I have a lot of time for Jack, he’s a good person and a good fighter, but it’s time to put the friendship and the respect aside until after the fight. May the best man win. I just believe on the night he’s not getting anywhere near me. “

On the possibility of stopping the undefeated Catterall:

I definitely believe I can get Jack out of there, 100%, especially if I hit him clean. I see a lot of holes in his game and his defence. If the opportunity is there I will be taking it – you don’t get paid overtime in this game. If the opportunity is there, he will be hitting the canvas. I can’t see any ways he can win this fight.

On the possibility of Catterall taking the belts:

I am laser-focused on this fight and he’s not getting anywhere near these belts. He can have a hold of them today if he likes, but that’s as close he’s getting.

JACK CATTERALL QUOTES

On how he will win:

There’s several ways I can win this fight. [I’ll win] by turning up and being Jack Catterall. I’ll get in there and punch [his] head in.

On what the fight means to him:

It’s going to mean everything to me. Not just this 12-week fight camp but the last couple of years of training and discipline, it’s all going to come together to cause an upset. I am convinced I will win.

On facing a fighter he’s on friendly terms with:

Respect is there as Josh said but as fighters we have to switch that on. It’s a business and we’re here to bring the heat in January.