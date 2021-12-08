After he defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) in a WBC title elimination bout this past Sunday, middleweight Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) now has his sights set on conquering Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) in a final eliminator as soon as possible to earn a fight for the WBC world title against Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs).

“I’m here to prove that I’m the best middleweight in the division,” said Adames, who trains in Las Vegas under the guidance of Ismael Salas. “I’m very thankful to the WBC for making my fight with Derevyanchenko a title elimination bout. Now that I’ve been victorious, I’m one step closer of my dream of becoming a world champion, and I want to fight Jaime Munguia next. Munguia has a fan-friendly style like myself, and I know this is a fight the fans will want to witness.”

Adames has two fights under Ismael Salas, his new trainer, and feels all the pieces are in place for him to make a world title run.

“Since transitioning to Las Vegas to train under Ismael Salas, I’ve been able to get my career back on track,” Adames continued. “I feel I have a great team in place and I’m ready to challenge the biggest names in the sport. Jaime Munguia is the fight I want now!”

“Charlo is another name on my hit list, I’m coming for them all.”