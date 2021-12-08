Unbeaten welterweight contender Conor Benn’ (19-0, 12 KOs) is aiming to end a successful 2021 in style when he defends his WBA Continental title against former world champion Chris Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) at the top of the bill at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool this Saturday, live worldwide on DAZN.

“It’s going to be a Christmas special. It’s a Christmas cracker, that’s what it is. You’ll always get criticized for who you fight. People are saying Algieri is old. He’s 37 and he looks after himself, but I’m preparing for a prime Chris Algieri and I believe he is going to bring absolutely everything. He’s a former world champion. We’re testing the waters in my career. We need these fights to test the waters and see where I’m at. I believe I’m world level, and I should beat people like Chris Algieri with ease. I’m very confident in my ability and everything we have been working on. I’ve just got to go in there and leave my stamp. The minute I smell a bit of blood, I’m on him like a rash.”