Good news for worldwide boxing fans. DAZN has picked up up the fight between WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and challenger Umar Salamov, who faced off Tuesday at the final press conference for Saturday’s clash in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Dmitry Bivol: “This is a worthy contender. He is a fairly technical boxer. He is tall. This is a serious contender…it’s nice to box at home. I understand that I need to develop my career, roughly speaking, in America, but I also need to box at home and please my audience with fights.”

Umar Salamov: “I have been preparing for battle since August 1, exactly four months. But I wasn’t preparing for Bivol, I was preparing for [Joe] Smith. I had to change my preparation a little, but the most important thing is that I am physically ready to box 12 rounds. We made minor changes to the battle plan, and that’s all.”