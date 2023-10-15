Recently elevated WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs), making his first world title defense, scored a twelve round unanimous decision over iron-jawed Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) on Sunday at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Close first half of the fight with both having their moments. Tszyu started to take over in round seven and he methodically broke down Mendoza the rest of the way. Scores were 116-111, 116-112, 117-111.

