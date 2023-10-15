Recently elevated WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs), making his first world title defense, scored a twelve round unanimous decision over iron-jawed Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) on Sunday at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Close first half of the fight with both having their moments. Tszyu started to take over in round seven and he methodically broke down Mendoza the rest of the way. Scores were 116-111, 116-112, 117-111.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Wish Tim would be a bit more active but good fight.
Anyone hear that one chubby lady screaming during the fight? I hope that isn’t Tim’s partner.
Yes, JJ. That ole howl made the fight almost unbearable, LMAO!! Tim dissection.. Mendoza was a tough cookie though. What a chin on that guy!! Good fight.
It’s not. Tims missus is fine lol
I’m pretty sure that was Tim’s sister.
Yea it has been confirmed here in OZ that it was his sister. Hoping he gives her a talking to about not doing that in future fights. Infuriating.
There were so many times during the fight when I was yelling at him to jab and follow with the right but I think he wasn’t as active as usual as he respected Mendoza’s power.
It was the fat lady but she was singing before it was actually over.
I’d like to see Tim be a little slicker in the ring, but he certainly handled Mendoza, and he did so with relative ease and composure throughout. I wonder if Charlo will finally give him his chance, he deserves it. Well done Tim.
I’d like to think that would finally silence the Tim Tszyu doubters, but some people can’t be pleased can they. Mendoza an absolute warrior, he did himself proud.
I was a doubter but this made me a believer and I believe Charlo can’t beat him
Tim came on second half of the fight. Real good win for him.
Great fight by both warriors, great win for Tim Tszyu. We all know Charlo/Charla avoided and ducked Tim Tszyu because he/she was terrified. If and when Charlo/Charlo has the balls to get into the ring with Tim Tszyu, Tim will destroy this him inside the distance.
Tims beating the top contenders i doubt Charlo gives him a fight.
A decent enough win
Mendoza got somewhat lucky in the Fundora fight though ( a win is a win I know ) and was getting pasted up to the ko
TZ is extremely flat footed, as was / is Mendoza in this ( all his ) fight/s
A good result for TZ, but not a win of any real significance unfortunately
You’re never going to get a Tszyu bouncing around on the balls of his feet. This is the way he fights (very similar to his father) and it won’t change.
Hopefully Tim Tszyu next fight between the winner of Crawford vs Spence jnr rematch or Charlo for the other belts