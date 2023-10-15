“This is my style of fighting. This is Qazaq style, and this is what I will continue to do,” stated Janibek Alimkhanuly after unifying the IBF/WBO middleweight titles on Saturday night. “We knew from the beginning that [Gualtieri] wasn’t going to fight back. He was waiting because he thought I was going to get tired. But I didn’t get tired.

“We would like to add another two belts to this collection. We hope that our promoter Top Rank can organize that.”

It won’t be easy to get those last two belts, however, since both are held by fighters promoted by rival promoter PBC. To become undisputed, Alimkhanuly would need to beat WBA champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) and WBC champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs).