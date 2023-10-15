WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu called out WBC/WBA/IBF champion Jermell Charlo immediately after defeating Brian Mendoza on Sunday morning in Australia. His first words were “Charlo, where you at? Where you at buddy?” He added, “In his delusional head he’ll probably say he’s gonna beat me. Come and get it…he’s the best 154, but let’s prove to everyone who is really the king of the division.”

Tszyu is planning to fight next in Las Vegas in the spring. #1 on his hit list is Charlo, but he says there are other options if Charlo isn’t interested.

As far as the Mendoza fight, Tszyu said, “I thought he was out. Like I could hear his breathing he was like, no offense, but he was like moaning. He was doing all these weird noises in one of the rounds and I was like, man how is he still standing? I was landing all these uppercuts and, yeah, he’s got a heart. That’s for sure. You know, a lot of fighters would have quit. That’s facts.”