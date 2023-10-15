WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu called out WBC/WBA/IBF champion Jermell Charlo immediately after defeating Brian Mendoza on Sunday morning in Australia. His first words were “Charlo, where you at? Where you at buddy?” He added, “In his delusional head he’ll probably say he’s gonna beat me. Come and get it…he’s the best 154, but let’s prove to everyone who is really the king of the division.”
Tszyu is planning to fight next in Las Vegas in the spring. #1 on his hit list is Charlo, but he says there are other options if Charlo isn’t interested.
As far as the Mendoza fight, Tszyu said, “I thought he was out. Like I could hear his breathing he was like, no offense, but he was like moaning. He was doing all these weird noises in one of the rounds and I was like, man how is he still standing? I was landing all these uppercuts and, yeah, he’s got a heart. That’s for sure. You know, a lot of fighters would have quit. That’s facts.”
I thought Tim would beat Charlo no problem but I think the fight will be a lot closer now. Tim’s low work rate and not letting his hands go when he should might be his downfall. I can see Charlo winning early rounds and maybe finding a way to split the later rounds for a win. Really hope Tim finds a way to let his hands go more in future fights.
cherlo,,, who cares about charlo now?
This was a good performance. I really liked Tim’s counter left hook, it’s money. It’s a catch and shoot counter over the right hand, effortless with good timing. With that kind of timing he doesn’t have to rely to much on speed. There are other things he does good but this is already a long post and I have to go.
Tim looked very calm and looks to take shots very well. He does fight at a slow pace, but he also hasn’t been pushed or had the need to do more. At this point I think he needs to get over being his fathers son and know that being the son of a former champion comes with questions. It will be interesting to see how Tim boxes when he gets in the ring with Charlo. I wont look at Charlo’s last fight as the fighter who will be in the ring with Tim because he was over his head in that fight and seemed to want to survive.
Tzuyu cannot beat Charlos
Tim Tszyu seems obsessed with Jermell Charlo, and that might hinder his development as a world-class fighter. What about forgetting about Charlo and keeping fighting quality opposition? When the day comes, he might be the one to dictate the conditions, but almost begging for this fight won’t give him any advantage at the moment of negotiation. Fighting in the USA to enhance his marketability is a must too, so why not come and secure a fight with a guy like Lubin or Castaño, and then maybe a mega fight can happen for him, like facing Errol Spence if his rematch with Crawford fell through?