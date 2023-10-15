Former world champion Miguel “El Alacrán” Berchelt (39-3, 35 KOs) beat up former world champion challenger Diego “El Profeta” Ruiz (24-8-1, 12 KOs) in a lightweight clash on Saturday night at the Poliforum Zamna in Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico. After Berchelt dominated the first two rounds, Ruiz said he couldn’t continue due to a hand injury.
In an IBF flyweight eliminator, undefeated Angel Ayala (17-0, 7 KOs) scored a very controversial twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (39-4, 34 KOs). Alvarado seemed to do more than enough to win, but the judges scored it for Ayala 114-113 3x. To add insult to injury, Alvarado was initially announced as the winner.
Alvarado won
This is why boxing is loosing fans to ufc
How is boxing losing fans to UFC. If it is it isn’t because of a mid level card like this one. It’s a different fanbase. If you don’t like boxing why bother even posting
Its the fact that it’s becoming the norm to get robbed. Regardless of it being a mid level card.. how would you like it was you that got rob?
It sucks getting robbed. My last fight, I was robbed by the house fighter, it is no fun. For real.
They got Berchelt a blown up featherweight who didn’t have a punch that he could look good against. If/when they put him back in with legit fighters at 135, I think he still struggles mightily.
Oh and Alvarado did win.
Berchelt still had stiff legs. He never got hurt so i wonder whats making his legs look odd. It’s almost like his legs are cramping up during the fight.
Merida in the 70’s used to be a place where you had to ko the local fighter to win.
Today they did it again, it was a stolen fight for Alvarado, the decision must be overturned, it is embarrassing decision.
Glad to see Berchelt back in the win column, he’s fun to watch and I hope he still has some exiting fights to give.