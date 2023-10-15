Former world champion Miguel “El Alacrán” Berchelt (39-3, 35 KOs) beat up former world champion challenger Diego “El Profeta” Ruiz (24-8-1, 12 KOs) in a lightweight clash on Saturday night at the Poliforum Zamna in Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico. After Berchelt dominated the first two rounds, Ruiz said he couldn’t continue due to a hand injury.

In an IBF flyweight eliminator, undefeated Angel Ayala (17-0, 7 KOs) scored a very controversial twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (39-4, 34 KOs). Alvarado seemed to do more than enough to win, but the judges scored it for Ayala 114-113 3x. To add insult to injury, Alvarado was initially announced as the winner.