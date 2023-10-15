In a middleweight unification clash, WBO world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) took the belt of IBF world champion Vincenzo “Il Capo” Gualtieri (21-1-1, 7 KOs) with a sixth round TKO on Saturday night at Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. Alimkhanuly overpowered Gualtieri from the get-go. A counter left uppercut from Janibek in the fifth round hurt and dropped Gualtieri. After buckling Gualtieri multiple time in round six, the bout was waved off by referee David Fields. Time was 1:25.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I have not heard of either fighter
Nuff said
You must not watch boxing enough to know at least one of them.
Well BooBoo has and he moved up a weight division to avoid him, that’s a fact.
Looked too easy and similar to a sparring session. Hoping the German had a little more pop to make it last longer. Q style is the top middleweight now.n
to unknowns and 1 is a champion?
Actually, they were both champions. this was a unification fight.
And your hook is Boxing Historian haha change ya name mate.
That German dude was horrible, not Qazaq Styles fault; nonetheless, middleweight, not the glamour division of boxing in 2023. Janibek looks huge at Middleweight, should go up to Supermiddleweight, at least he’ll make more loot.
No, boxing needs a stand out middleweight champion. Janibek needs to stay in that division.
I’ve also noticed how Tim Bradley has turned into Andre Ward; calm, and calculated, no more Teddy Atlas outburst and rants…interesting.
Maybe he got a copyright infringement letter from Atlas for blatantly copying his fight calling style. LOL!!! Tjosnisna better version of Bradley. He seems to be focusing more on strategies than one liners.
Janibek’s jab was stronger than everything Gualtieri had in his arsenal and when he started landing the uppercut, it just got brutal. Middleweight is a wasteland, but if you want to be the man in that division, you have to go through him now.
We’re watching a changing of the guard. New crop of champs have arrived and it should get interesting if they resist the temptations of joining the minimum risk clan. Janibek is going to be a problem for anyone between 154 and 160.
Alimkhanuly is someone to keep an eye on. He’s a strong fighter and comes from the same country as GGG.
No one will beat this guy at 160 and I like him at 168 as well. He’s got the frame for that weight.
Janinek is pretty good. With the right opportunity he will be in a good fight soon. But he is technically sound, but beyond that, he isn’t all that great. Boogeyman, give me a break. Stop the nonsense. It does him a disservice
Paper champ beats paper champ, This guy will never step up without being exposed.
Roy, I don’t know about that. 300-6 amateur record? He’s got the goods. Does he beat bigger name fighters is the question. I think he makes it interesting. Bring on Lara then maybe the other charlo.