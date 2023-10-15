In a middleweight unification clash, WBO world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) took the belt of IBF world champion Vincenzo “Il Capo” Gualtieri (21-1-1, 7 KOs) with a sixth round TKO on Saturday night at Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. Alimkhanuly overpowered Gualtieri from the get-go. A counter left uppercut from Janibek in the fifth round hurt and dropped Gualtieri. After buckling Gualtieri multiple time in round six, the bout was waved off by referee David Fields. Time was 1:25.

