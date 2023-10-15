Unbeaten featherweight Sam Goodman (16-0, 7 KOs) outscored former world title challenger Miguel Flores (25-5-1, 12 KOs) over twelve rounds in the Tszyu-Mendoza co-feature on Sunday at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Goodman dropped Flores with a body shot in round eight. Flores also had two point deductions for low blows. Goodman was in command, but Flores was game the whole way. Scores were 118-107, 120-105, 120-105.

Heavyweight Toese Vousiutu (6-1, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round KO against 46-year-old Julius “The Towering Inferno” Long (18-27-1, 14 KOs). The 7’1 Long was down twice.

Other Results:

Jackson Jon England W10 Nathaniel May (super featherweight)

Wade Ryan W10 Sergei Vorobev (super welterweight)