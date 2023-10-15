Unbeaten 2020 Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) stopped Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-5, 14 KOs). All action Torrez dropped Herdon twice in round two and got a referee’s stoppage soon after. Time was 1:26.

Olympian heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (11-1-1, 9 KOs) scored an uneventful eight round unanimous decision over Curtis Harper (14-10, 9 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Giovanni Marquez (7-0, 5 KOs), son of former world champion Raul Marquez, scored an impressive second round TKO over Donte Strayhorn (12-5-1, 4 KOs). Marquez dropped Strayhorn twice in round two and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:47.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (9-0, 1 KO) survived a fifth round knockdown and got a split decision against Jose Perez (11-2-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight clash. Scores were 76-75, 76-75 Regan, 76-75 Perez.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Kelvin “Night Night” Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), Keyshawn’s older brother, took an eight-rounder against Narciso Carmona (11-1-1, 6 KOs) by scores of 80-72, 79-73, 77-75.

Other Results:

Alan Garcia W6 Nelson Hampton (lightweight)

Humberto Galindo D8 Oscar Bravo (super featherweight)

Jakhongir Zokirov KO4 Guillermo Del Rio (heavyweight)