Unbeaten 2020 Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) stopped Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-5, 14 KOs). All action Torrez dropped Herdon twice in round two and got a referee’s stoppage soon after. Time was 1:26.
Olympian heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (11-1-1, 9 KOs) scored an uneventful eight round unanimous decision over Curtis Harper (14-10, 9 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.
Unbeaten junior welterweight Giovanni Marquez (7-0, 5 KOs), son of former world champion Raul Marquez, scored an impressive second round TKO over Donte Strayhorn (12-5-1, 4 KOs). Marquez dropped Strayhorn twice in round two and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:47.
U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (9-0, 1 KO) survived a fifth round knockdown and got a split decision against Jose Perez (11-2-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight clash. Scores were 76-75, 76-75 Regan, 76-75 Perez.
Unbeaten junior welterweight Kelvin “Night Night” Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), Keyshawn’s older brother, took an eight-rounder against Narciso Carmona (11-1-1, 6 KOs) by scores of 80-72, 79-73, 77-75.
Other Results:
Alan Garcia W6 Nelson Hampton (lightweight)
Humberto Galindo D8 Oscar Bravo (super featherweight)
Jakhongir Zokirov KO4 Guillermo Del Rio (heavyweight)
Someone needs to call the police. Jose Perez just got robbed. He beat Duke Ragan. Ridiculous. Let’s gets some honest judges, please.
It’s good for a young prospect to be tested a bit. He’s been on the mat against a good opponent. Now Duke and his team can use that experience and adjust.
