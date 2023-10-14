Unbeaten cruiserweight Tommy Fury (10-0, 4 KOs), younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, won a six round majority decision over YouTuber KSI (1-1, 0 KOs) on Saturday night in front of 20,000+ at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. KSI went down in round one after a rabbit punch by Fury. No point taken. Fury was deducted a point in round two after another rabbit punch. Tedious fight with constant clinching by KSI, but Fury couldn’t take advantage of it. Scores were 57-57, 57-56, 57-56.

In a cruiserweight fight, Logan Paul, older brother of Jake Paul, early defeated MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who couldn’t box at all. Danis was deducted a point in round six for a ju-jitsu move. The bout ended when more than a dozen black-clad security guards jumped into the ring after more illegal moves by Danis. End result was a disqualification win for Paul. Big build-up for the fight, but Danis didn’t deliver. This was a sanctioned pro match.