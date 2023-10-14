Unbeaten cruiserweight Tommy Fury (10-0, 4 KOs), younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, won a six round majority decision over YouTuber KSI (1-1, 0 KOs) on Saturday night in front of 20,000+ at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. KSI went down in round one after a rabbit punch by Fury. No point taken. Fury was deducted a point in round two after another rabbit punch. Tedious fight with constant clinching by KSI, but Fury couldn’t take advantage of it. Scores were 57-57, 57-56, 57-56.
In a cruiserweight fight, Logan Paul, older brother of Jake Paul, early defeated MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who couldn’t box at all. Danis was deducted a point in round six for a ju-jitsu move. The bout ended when more than a dozen black-clad security guards jumped into the ring after more illegal moves by Danis. End result was a disqualification win for Paul. Big build-up for the fight, but Danis didn’t deliver. This was a sanctioned pro match.
Frickin pantomime.
What you’d expect from a clown show circus
What a farce!
But people paid to watch it
Just here for the comments! Not paying to watch this tripe!
Tommy Fury could have boxed instead but he did win this fight no matter what. Time for Tommy to move away from the circus which made him millions and to focus on his boxing career.
It’s going to be very hard for him to step away from the circus if people keep on paying to see. He makes way better money for this than he does boxing. Shame, shame, shame.
Judging in fake boxing is just as bad as real boxing. Lol
LMFAO, good point!
Fury would be stupid to move away from this show. Make the money while you can because his boxing career will be short. He is terrible especially for someone who says he has boxing since he was a kid.
Need to watch Tszyu to get the Fury fight out of my head.
Fortunately you had real judges at the circus. If they had a real ref there would have been a warning and not a point deduction. All that aside KSI does not understand how rounds are scored. He also didnt understand that you can get a point deduction and still lose the round meaning its not a 10-8, its a 9-9 and I think that’s how the round with the point deduction was scored. KSI just jumping in and out throwing wild shots does not win a round. He won round one because Tommy is not amateur and let KSI get rid of the nervous energy. I think Ariel Helwani did a dis-service to himself by not correcting or saying anything truthful to KSI. Ive been on the fence with him because I wasnt sure if he was truthful or sided with people who pay him, but he had his moment and dropped the ball. He didnt once say to KSI the fight was close, the landed shots were equal or anything. He allowed KSI to cry about the loss. Things like this feed these pretend fighters to believe they did something that they didnt. I think the biggest waste of the night was my watching this fight, but I wanted to prove something to a friend who fell for the Logan Paul hype. Ive said that Jake is becoming a real boxer, but Logan is far from it. He has a look, but throws arm punches and thats garbage. I said he could throw his crappy punches for ten rounds and not knock out Danis and I was right. I also said Danis just wanted to show Logan wasnt a real boxer and I think this fight exposed Logan to the few people who thing he is. Damn I cant believe I watched this mess, but in the end its exactly what I expected. FYI if you didnt catch it Tommy is looking for another payday. In one breath he said Im done with this stuff then said bring on either of the Pauls. I understand Jake since that will be a real boxing event, but Logan will be a circus show on this same platform. It will be a much easier payday.
Who tf is watching and paying for this??!?
I watched it on my phone for free while gaming lol. I watch all fights for free actually. The real question is, who tf pays for fights?!
No way I would watch these circus fights, not even Fury vs Ngannou and for free.
Sucker born every minute and I’m one of them for watching this trash. Danis proved he is a pussy of the highest calibre and Tommy is a joke
They drew 20k for this event ? Wow say what you will but that’s a huge crowd.
For all you boxing fans complaining about this farce, we’ll congratulations, because you’re the cause…you’re the same people who ruined actual boxing by not buying ppv’s, watching crack streams, and not supporting the sport as a whole. Great job! Boxing’s biggest problems are the fans themselves. Non boxing fans are supporting these events, are paying for it, and as result some of these boxers have had to shift to the circus to support their families. Can’t say I blame them. It’s all about the money…100% of the time. Just like every other professional sport. Too bad actual boxing fans won’t support their own sport. Cheap ass boxing fans. Get a job so you can afford an $80 PPV and quit whining.
“Get a job so you can afford an $80 PPV and quit whining.”
– Loser comment of the thread so far……
Good thing I missed it…….
KSI should have had points deducted for continuously holding. The problem was since he was also the promoter who pays the referee, that wasn’t going to happen.
To be honest if I was Tommy I don’t think I would step away from the circus. I’d cream off every dollar I could then make a choice… Give real boxing a go or ride off into the sunset with my fortune. He’s in a very fortunate position. Good for him.
Very fortunate indeed! He’s got the look and he’s got the Fury name. And he’s just good enough to eke out decision wins against fake celebrity boxers. He wouldn’t last long on the world class stage, though.