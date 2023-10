Tszyu, Mendoza make weight Tim Tszyu 153 vs. Brian Mendoza 154

(WBO jr middleweight title) Sam Goodman 124.7 vs. Miguel Flores 124.8

Nathaniel May 129.8 vs. Jackson England 129.7

Shanell Dargan 121.1 vs. Amber Amelia 120.7

Julius Long 291.5 vs. Toese Vousiutu 247.3

Hassan Hamdan 141.9 vs. Danvers Cuschieri 142.3

Sergei Vorobev 153.7 vs. Wade Ryan 153.8 Venue: Gold Coast Convention Ctr, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia

Promoter: No Limit Boxing Promotions

TV: Showtime Ken Shamrock Exclusive Interview Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.