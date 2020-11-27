November 27, 2020
Tyson-Jones Jr. weigh-in results

Mike Tyson 220.4 vs. Roy Jones Jr. 210
(WBC frontline title)

Jake Paul 189 vs. Nate Robinson 181
Badou Jack 188.9 vs. Blake McKernan 186.8
Jamaine Ortiz 133.5 vs. Sulaiman Segawa 131.8
Irvin Gonzalez 124.4 vs. Edward Vazquez 125.4
Joe Cusumano 224.5 vs. Gregory Corbin 291.8

The Rashad Coulter vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight was scratched.

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles
Promoter: Triller
TV: PPV

Yoka defeats Hammer, remains unbeaten

  • As good of shape as they’re both in, they do both somewhat resemble Fred Sanford physically.
    I really hope neither of these geezers get hurt.

    • Roy looks like shit. I don’t know how you think that’s “good shape”.

      And the only person that could get hurt in this fight is Roy. Mike ain’t getting hurt by Roy.

  • All right the WBC gets sanctioning fees for the “WBC Frontline Title” is that for the bridgerweight title???? What a joke..

  • For all of you commenting on weather they are in shape or not realize this is a light sparring match and not a real fight right..

