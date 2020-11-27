Tyson-Jones Jr. weigh-in results

Mike Tyson 220.4 vs. Roy Jones Jr. 210

(WBC frontline title) Jake Paul 189 vs. Nate Robinson 181

Badou Jack 188.9 vs. Blake McKernan 186.8

Jamaine Ortiz 133.5 vs. Sulaiman Segawa 131.8

Irvin Gonzalez 124.4 vs. Edward Vazquez 125.4

Joe Cusumano 224.5 vs. Gregory Corbin 291.8 The Rashad Coulter vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight was scratched. Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Promoter: Triller

TV: PPV Yoka defeats Hammer, remains unbeaten

