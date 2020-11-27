November 27, 2020
Boxing Results from France

Unbeaten heavyweight Victor Faust (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over game Kamil Sokolowski (10-20-2, 4 KOs). Faust dropped Sokolowski in round three, but had to go the distance for the first time.

Journeyman welterweight Aboubeker Bechelaghem (12-11-2, 1 KO) was surprisingly announced as an upset winner over Volkan Gokcek (5-0, 2 KOs) by majority decision over six rounds. Gokcek refused to leave the ring, however, and after a delay, the decision was reversed with Gokcek announced as the victor.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Estelle Yoka-Mossely (8-0, 1 KO) had to work hard to beat late sub Emma Gongora (0-2) in an eight-round female lightweight bout. Yoka-Mossely is the wife of heavyweight Tony Yoka.

