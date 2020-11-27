

AT LAST, Dubois vs Joyce is finally happening. Ahead of another huge night of boxing on ESPN+ in the U.S. and BT Sport in the U.K. tomorrow, the competitors today weighed-in and faced off inside the fighter bubble hotel.

Daniel Dubois 244.5 vs. Joe Joyce 259

Jack Catterall 143.25 vs. Abderrazak Houya 141.75

Hamzah Sheeraz 153.5 vs. Guido Nicolas Pitto 152.75

David Adeleye 219.25 vs. Danny Whitaker 260.75

Jack Massey 201.5 vs. Mohammad Ali Bayat 200.5

Louie Lynn 126 vs. Paul Holt 129.25

Joshua Frankham 149.25 vs. Matt Hall 148.5

Mitchell Barton 258 vs. Matt Gordon 251

Venue: BT Sport Studios, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: ESPN+ (US), BT Sport (UK)