Results from Florida Middleweight Nikita Ababiy (10-0, 6 KOs) struggled to a six round unanimous decision over Brandon Maddox (7-4-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 59-55 3x. Lightweight Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) took a ten round majority decision over Mason Menard (36-5, 25 KOs). Scores were 95-95, 96-94 and 98-92. Unbeaten heavyweight Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0, 3 KOs) won by third round TKO over previously unbeaten Sahret Delgado (8-0, 7 KOs). A big right hand left Delgado unable to continue. Tyson-Jones Jr. weigh-in results

