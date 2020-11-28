November 28, 2020
Boxing Results

Chavez Jr. brutalizes Minda in four

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (56-5-1, 34 KOs) crushed Jeyson Minda (14-3-1, 8 KOs) in four rounds on Friday night at the Parque Revolucion, Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. The bout was contested at light heavyweight. Junior attacked Minda’s body ferociously, dropping him in rounds two, three, and four before Minda’s corner waved the towel.

In the co-feature, unbeaten bantamweight Karim Arce (18-0-2, 8 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Jesus Carlon (9-8-2, 3 KOs). It was an entertaining fight with Arce, the nephew of Mexican ring legend Jorge Arce, having his arm raised at the end. No scores announced.

Jacobs edges Rosado in dull split decision

