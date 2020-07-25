By Gabriel F. Cordero

When Mike Tyson returns to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. in their September 12 pay-per-view showdown, it could wind up to be an eight round sparring session. Both Tyson and Jones have reportedly told the California State Athletic Commission that they won’t go for a knockout.

And if the action gets too violent, the affair can be stopped for that reason alone. “The referee will have the authority to stop the fight if it strays outside the boundaries of a competitive boxing exhibition,” according to a CSAC statement.

The fighters will be using 12-ounce gloves instead of the normal ten-ounce gloves.