Queensberry Promotions has confirmed that the last of the covid-19 tests have now been returned and we are all set for Joyce vs Wallisch today on ESPN+ at 2PM ET/11AM PT. In total, 80 tests were carried out this week on essential personnel and all were negative.

Now fans can look forward to seeing Joe Joyce make his heavyweight return in the main event against Michael Wallisch, who is hoping to derail The Juggernaut’s journey to a blockbuster bout with Daniel Dubois later in the year.