

“I didn’t really notice fighting with no fans. I’m so focused on the fight. With or without fans is how we spar, so didn’t make a difference,” said WBA Gold welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. after halting Samuel Vargas in seven rounds on Friday night.

“I hit him to the body a lot. I don’t know how he didn’t go down. He was hurt the entire time – I asked him. I knew it was time to take him out. If it went to eight rounds he would have been hurt worse. When I take rounds off like that I try to get used to the timing, and miss some shots.

“I would like to fight Danny Garcia or Keith Thurman. They’re good opponents I can beat. I want to take risks. I’m not here to take easy fights. I’m in the hardest division in boxing, so when I win a title it will mean a lot more.

“Against a guy like that a solid B+. He brought it out of me, hardest opponent to date. My hands took a beating punching him the whole time, so when they’re healed I’ll be back.”