In a clash for the WBC female silver light flyweight title, Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (19-0, 8 KOs) needed just 7 seconds to demolish 42-year-old cancer survivor Miranda Adkins (5-1, 5 KOs).
Unbeaten super bantamweight Hector Valdez (13-0, 8 KOs) cruised to an eight round unanimous decision over Josue Morales (11-12-4, 1 KO). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.
Unbeaten welterweight prospect Evan Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Issouf Kinda (18-5, 7 KOs). Kinda down in round four. Scores were 59-54, 58-55, 60-53.