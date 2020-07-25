Results from Fantasy Springs In a clash for the WBC female silver light flyweight title, Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (19-0, 8 KOs) needed just 7 seconds to demolish 42-year-old cancer survivor Miranda Adkins (5-1, 5 KOs). Unbeaten super bantamweight Hector Valdez (13-0, 8 KOs) cruised to an eight round unanimous decision over Josue Morales (11-12-4, 1 KO). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73. Unbeaten welterweight prospect Evan Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Issouf Kinda (18-5, 7 KOs). Kinda down in round four. Scores were 59-54, 58-55, 60-53. Exclusive Interview w legendary Roy Jones Jr.

