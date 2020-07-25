July 25, 2020
In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Chris Bourke (8-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Ramez Mahmood (11-1, 2 KOs) over ten in a bout for the vacant BBBofC Southern Area title. The score was 96-94.

Unbeaten middleweight Denzel “Too Sharp” Bentley (13-0, 11 KOs) was victorious when Mick Hall (15-3, 2 KOs) couldn’t continue after round six.

Unbeaten super featherweight Louie Lynn (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Monty Ogilvie (9-1, 1 KO) in round two.

Unbeaten welterweight Henry Turner (3-0, 0 KOs) topped Chris Adaway (10-67-4, 1 KO) over four 40-35.

