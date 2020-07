Weights from Corona

Michael Dutchover 137.4 vs. Jorge Marron Jr. 137.1

Ruben Torres 137.8 vs. Oscar Bravo 137.4

Arnold Dinong 126.4 vs. Brandon Cruz 127 Venue: Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

TV: PPV stream Joyce crushes Wallisch, DuBois showdown next

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.