Tyson Fury Workout WBC heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte proclaimed last week that his fight this weekend “isn’t the Tyson Fury show.” But at today’s media workout, Fury once again got all the attention as Whyte chose not to participate. Fury is a 6:1 betting favorite to retain his world title. _ The Star that Shines in Texas Arum suffering from mild COVID symptoms

