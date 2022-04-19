April 19, 2022
WBC heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte proclaimed last week that his fight this weekend “isn’t the Tyson Fury show.” But at today’s media workout, Fury once again got all the attention as Whyte chose not to participate. Fury is a 6:1 betting favorite to retain his world title.

  • Lol @ whoever said “They’ll both come in fat just looking to cash in”. Fury is in great shape for a man his size as I knew he would be.

  • hopefully Fury shows up in shape and prepared
    for the Fury show and hopefully Whyte participates in the Fury show this weekend lol.

    • btw, fury looks fat. hope he isnt too slow
      wilder3 shape wont be enough.
      Whyte is better. fight looks more interesting now

  • Guessing here that Whyte isn’t getting a cut of the live gate or PPV $$, maybe that’s why he’s a no-show for the promo.

