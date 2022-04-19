Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum won’t be in attendance for this weekend’s Fury-Whyte clash in London.

Arum tweeted: “Excited to watch Tyson Fury defend his titles Saturday against Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Unfortunately, I will be unable to attend as I am recovering from mild COVID-19 symptoms. I’ll be cheering on The Gypsy King from home as I watch on ESPN+ PPV.”

Arum recently admitted to paying crime boss Daniel Kinahan, formerly an adviser to Tyson Fury, consulting fees totaling as much as $8 million dollars for Fury’s four recent bouts in the United States. Fury co-promoter Frank Warren told the BBC that he was unaware of those payments. “That’s their business. It’s nothing to do with us. Certainly nothing to do with me and, as I say, Tyson was unaware of it.”