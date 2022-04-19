Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum won’t be in attendance for this weekend’s Fury-Whyte clash in London.
Arum tweeted: “Excited to watch Tyson Fury defend his titles Saturday against Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Unfortunately, I will be unable to attend as I am recovering from mild COVID-19 symptoms. I’ll be cheering on The Gypsy King from home as I watch on ESPN+ PPV.”
Arum recently admitted to paying crime boss Daniel Kinahan, formerly an adviser to Tyson Fury, consulting fees totaling as much as $8 million dollars for Fury’s four recent bouts in the United States. Fury co-promoter Frank Warren told the BBC that he was unaware of those payments. “That’s their business. It’s nothing to do with us. Certainly nothing to do with me and, as I say, Tyson was unaware of it.”
Arum caught the Kinahan flu.
Get well soon Bob.
The thumbs down here seem kind of odd considering this was a get well wish…
Dam that’s how much you get for consulting fees?? Lmao
Mild symptom’s just like 99 percent of people. Get well soon!
True that the vast majority of people who get it will be fine, but Arum is 90 years old. Hopefully he will be fine too..