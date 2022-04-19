By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

Another weekend of spectacular boxing presented by TGB Promotions, Tom Brown and Premier Boxing Champions in a card full of emotions at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium, broadcast by Showtime PPV and through ESPN Knockout for Mexico and Latin America.

Errol Spence Jr. shone as the great star that characterizes the state of Texas, giving a boxing demonstration of power against a tough Yordenis Ugas, one of the great prides of Cuba, who gave of his very best against the king of welterweights.

A dramatic fight had everyone on the edge of their seats. Ugas proceeded to hurt the undefeated Spence in the sixth round, but Errol fought back with a ferocious attack to the body in order to land tremendous uppercuts and hooks that bruised and swelled Ugas’ face to such an extent that the Ring Doctor decided to recommend stopping the fight. Thus, the victory by technical knockout to the undefeated American Champion. Spence is now the unified champion of the WBC-IBF-WBA and the long-awaited fight against Terence Crawford, who has the WBO belt, is on the table.

There were a lot of stars from the past and the present: Riddick Bowe, Hasim Rahman, Buster Douglas, Oliver McCall, Michael Moorer, Michael Nunn, Christy Martin, Zab Judah, Ray Mercer, Abner Mares, James Toney, Anthony Dirrell, Shawn Porter, Adrien Broner as well as Jermall and Jermell Charlo, David Benavidez, joined by legendary Dallas Cowboys players Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Michael Irvin and current linebacker Micah Parsons.

The atmosphere was electric and boxing shone once again, with fabulous fights that accompanied and complimented the welterweight unification match.

In the semifinal card, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz overwhelmed the former world champion, from Cuba, Yuriorkis Gamboa. A ring sensation was also born with José “Rayo” Valenzuela, who defeated former world champion Francisco “Bandido” Vargas in 1 round. As Cruz and Valenzuela are shaping up for big things, it is clear that Gamboa and Vargas must seriously consider hanging up their gloves and pursuing their life in boxing, but outside of the ring and away from its combat.

I had the opportunity to spend very pleasant moments with many people from the world of boxing, promoters, managers, trainers and members of the fighters’ teams. Among them: Richard Schaefer, Shelly Finkel, Luis de Cubas – father and son – Tony González, Sam Watson and his children, Jimmy Lennon, Al Bernstein and many more.

A couple of weeks ago, I published my note regarding my trip to Dubai, Albania and Turkey. In it, I mentioned some of the meetings and people I met there. On each trip, I get to meet a significant number of people, and it is usual for me to have talks in which ideas and projects for boxing are raised, and it has always been the position of the WBC to support those who are willing to promote and develop our sport.

Very sadly, it has become known that one of the people I met in Dubai, Daniel Kinahan, has been placed on a sanctions list by the U.S. Treasury Department concerning alleged links to drug crimes.

This has generated speculation and even attacks on me and the WBC, and that is why I feel it necessary to make it clear that at no time have we had any relationship with said person.

The World Boxing Council deals solely and exclusively with boxing promoters who are the only ones who maintain commercial relations in the certification of fights for our titles.

The WBC has had for many years a large number of social responsibility campaigns focused on the prevention and awareness of the dangers of drug use; We have a wonderful program of talks given by a former DEA agent, Rocky Heron, which reaches thousands of people with his presentations. We have rescued many boxers and members of the boxing community around the world from the demons of addiction and we openly and constantly support rehabilitation clinics such as those of Julio Cesar Chavez and Aaron Silva, among others.

I made an innocent mistake, but this was due to absolute ignorance of this delicate situation. In this way, I confirm that the World Boxing Council and all its members absolutely reject any action that is detrimental to human beings and we will continue, as always, in total compliance with the laws of all countries in the world.

I leave tonight for London to be present at one of the biggest fights in U.K. boxing history. Our proud heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will defend his title against official challenger and interim champion Dillian Whyte. Both Britons will face each other at a Wembley stadium which is totally sold out and is expected to have an environment rarely seen before in world sport.

The WBC created a special belt for this occasion, The Union Belt, a work of art placed on a champion’s belt, white with the flag of Britain and with the details that characterize the British Empire. There is a tremendous rivalry between both contenders, and they will face each other for the first time this coming Wednesday during the final press conference. The whole world awaits this great moment, an unmissable fight this coming Saturday, April 23rd.

I leave this trip with mixed feelings. While I am filled with emotion representing our WBC in that great fight, on the other hand, I will be missing the wedding of my dear nephew Alex, the first of Don Jose’s grandchildren to marry. I feel deep sadness because our family is very united, and this will be one of the most important days for someone who has always been very close to me. More than a nephew, he is like a brother. I’m so sorry Alex, Juni and Lucy for not being there.

Did you know?

The last big fight between two British heavyweights was in Cardiff, when WBC world champion Lennox Lewis took on one of England’s most popular athletes, Frank Bruno. It was an emotional fight that ended by technical knockout in seven rounds in front of a sold-out crowd.

Today’s anecdote…

My dad suffered a lot due to the addiction problems of someone he considered like his own son, Julio Cesar Chavez. He begged him on many occasions to seek help.

One day I took a plane together with my brother Fernando. We arrived in Tijuana, because Julio had agreed to go to a rehab clinic. Two days passed and Julio did not appear. Finally, he arrived at the hotel, drunk and partying. It was that day that my dad’s words of love to Julio made him reconsider and agree to take this much-needed step. Julio told me this at the recent meal we had.

“I think about your dad a lot, I have him there on my bedside table and I pray to him every night. I disappointed him, I left him waiting for me, but that day he told me things that touched my heart. He told me that I didn’t understand my greatness, as millions of Mexicans saw in me an idol, a figure to follow, and that I was destroying my life by falling to rock bottom.”

Julio is about to turn thirteen years sober and dedicates his life to saving people regardless of who they are, in his rehabilitation clinics. The vast majority do not pay because they have no resources, and Julio takes care of them.

I appreciate your feedback at [email protected]