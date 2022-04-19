Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury says he’s retiring after Saturday’s fight with mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium. “I’ve said this is my last fight, and it will be,” proclaimed the Gypsy King.
Whyte didn’t show up to Tuesday’s open workout, so Fury had the spotlight all to himself as he went through the fight week paces with his head trainer SugarHill Steward.
On Whyte not showing up to the workout…
“That’s Dillian’s concern. That’s none of my business. Dillian Whyte, I’m sure he’s got his reasons why he’s not here today. Whatever they are, good luck to him, and I’ll see him on the fight night.”
A crowd of more than 94,000 is expected for this all-UK showdown, which would be one of the largest audiences in combat sports history.
“Frank Warren and the boys have done a fantastic job,” said Fury. “It’s been a great promotion. Looking forward to a fantastic event. I think it’s gonna be real for {Whyte}. If not today or tomorrow or this week, then as soon as I hit him in the mouth on Saturday night. Then, he knows it’s real!”
_
Looks fat. Hope Fury is fit and prepared well enough to win. I have a feeling whyte will be better prepared than usual.
Fury looks just fine. His body type has changed through the years. I would be more worried if he was ripped. The man will do his thing and stop White early. Temple shot round 2. Dillian will have stinky leg!!!
Nothing really out of the ordinary with his boxing form and technique. Same old stuff he has always been doing in preparation for any fight. The most significant item that shows his general form is his mouth talking smack as usual. Hate to sound so negative, but it’s so true.
Fury will win by TKO or KO (easy part), but the challenge is in which round??
I guess the 5th round.
TF ends the fight whenever he gets bored. Wipe out by TF.