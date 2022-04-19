Fury-Whyte will certainly satisfy U.S. boxing fans on Saturday afternoon. But where can fight junkies get their Saturday night boxing fix? FITE has a $14.99 pay-per-view from the Abu Bekr Temple in Sioux City, Iowa. The main event features super middleweight Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko (24-2, 19 KOs) against Apollo “Kidd” Thompson (19-4, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder

The co-main event will feature heavyweight Istvan “The Hammer” Bernath (9-0, 7KOs) against Milton Nunez (37-28-1, 32KOs). Also, middleweight Efrain Morales (7-1, 3KOs) meets Brent “Mr. Hollywood” Oren (4-8, 1 KO).