April 19, 2022
Boxing News

Agbeko-Thompson collide Saturday night

Fury-Whyte will certainly satisfy U.S. boxing fans on Saturday afternoon. But where can fight junkies get their Saturday night boxing fix? FITE has a $14.99 pay-per-view from the Abu Bekr Temple in Sioux City, Iowa. The main event features super middleweight Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko (24-2, 19 KOs) against Apollo “Kidd” Thompson (19-4, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder

The co-main event will feature heavyweight Istvan “The Hammer” Bernath (9-0, 7KOs) against Milton Nunez (37-28-1, 32KOs). Also, middleweight Efrain Morales (7-1, 3KOs) meets Brent “Mr. Hollywood” Oren (4-8, 1 KO).

Tyson Fury: This is my last fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >