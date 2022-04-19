Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo says he plans to knock out WBO world champion Brian Castaño when they meet May 14 on Showtime in a rematch of their draw last July. The winner will be undisputed 154lb champion.

“I want to knock this guy out. This is the Jermell from earlier, back when I was trying to end fights. I want to be that guy for 12 rounds now,” said Charlo. “I’m ready to win this fight impressively. I hope I get the judges who really understand boxing. Everyone is used to me knocking everyone out that when I don’t knock someone out, it’s an issue. This is a skillful sport, you have to pay the bills for this.

“I’m locked in a little bit different this time. I’m more dedicated than I’ve ever been. I’m hungrier. I don’t know what’s next after this opportunity in my life and I’m glad that God gave me the opportunity to face the same guy and just put on a better performance. This is about me being the best Jermell Charlo.

“I was having back spasms (in his preparation for the last fight). I want to say that I came into this camp doing things the old school way now. At first, I was being superstar Jermell Charlo. I put that aside and now this is about me digging deeper into the Jermell Charlo that I really am and testing myself with my training and swimming, running.”