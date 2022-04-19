April 19, 2022
Boxing News

Charlo aiming to kayo Castaño in rematch

Charlo And Benavidez Media Roundtable 04.16.22 Media Day Ryan Hafey Premier Boxing Champions (1)
Photo: Ryan Hafey/PBC

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo says he plans to knock out WBO world champion Brian Castaño when they meet May 14 on Showtime in a rematch of their draw last July. The winner will be undisputed 154lb champion.

“I want to knock this guy out. This is the Jermell from earlier, back when I was trying to end fights. I want to be that guy for 12 rounds now,” said Charlo. “I’m ready to win this fight impressively. I hope I get the judges who really understand boxing. Everyone is used to me knocking everyone out that when I don’t knock someone out, it’s an issue. This is a skillful sport, you have to pay the bills for this.

“I’m locked in a little bit different this time. I’m more dedicated than I’ve ever been. I’m hungrier. I don’t know what’s next after this opportunity in my life and I’m glad that God gave me the opportunity to face the same guy and just put on a better performance. This is about me being the best Jermell Charlo.

“I was having back spasms (in his preparation for the last fight). I want to say that I came into this camp doing things the old school way now. At first, I was being superstar Jermell Charlo. I put that aside and now this is about me digging deeper into the Jermell Charlo that I really am and testing myself with my training and swimming, running.”

