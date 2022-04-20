April 20, 2022
Boxing News

Diaz, Gesta workout quotes

Lightweights Joel Diaz Jr. (26-2, 22 KOs) and Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) hosted a media workout Tuesday ahead of their 10-rounder on DAZN Thursday from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA.

Joel Diaz Jr: I have some unfinished business at 135. I went up to 140 because a had a good opportunity but I do feel like I still have a lot to do at 135. This weight is comfortable for me, and I want to continue where I left off…I do have to make a statement against Mercito Gesta to show who Joel Diaz, Jr. is.

Mercito Gesta: I have fought hard-hitting guys in the past. I have fought pressure fighters. When I faced Oscar Mesa he was also a hard puncher, a knock-out fighter, but I won that fight. So, it’s not new to me, I am used to this type of fighter. I feel confident in my abilities and fans will see that on Thursday night.

Charlo aiming to kayo Castaño in rematch

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>