Lightweights Joel Diaz Jr. (26-2, 22 KOs) and Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) hosted a media workout Tuesday ahead of their 10-rounder on DAZN Thursday from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA.

Joel Diaz Jr: I have some unfinished business at 135. I went up to 140 because a had a good opportunity but I do feel like I still have a lot to do at 135. This weight is comfortable for me, and I want to continue where I left off…I do have to make a statement against Mercito Gesta to show who Joel Diaz, Jr. is.

Mercito Gesta: I have fought hard-hitting guys in the past. I have fought pressure fighters. When I faced Oscar Mesa he was also a hard puncher, a knock-out fighter, but I won that fight. So, it’s not new to me, I am used to this type of fighter. I feel confident in my abilities and fans will see that on Thursday night.