By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
IBF #11, WBO #11 heavyweight Demsey McKean has already been mooted as a possible challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury, who has expressed interest in defending his belt in Australia. Now a new possibility has emerged: IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia.
“It’s a legitimate fight.” Mick Francis the manager of Opetaia told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Tyson Fury won’t get knocked out and Jai Opetaia won’t get knocked out. It’s a fight that will go the distance, it would be an absolute war. It’s all about bang for buck and you couldn’t wish for a better domestic fight. Jai’s got nothing to prove in the cruiserweight division and he would take the fight in a heartbeat. He spars heavyweights every day of the week because cruiserweights are too small for him, they’re not strong enough…we are talking about putting Australian boxing on the map with one of the biggest promotions this country has ever seen. People from all around the world would watch this!”
The optics of Fury fighting a cruiserweight champion are horrible. Damnit Fury, just fight Usyk or Joshua.
Fury fought Steve Cunningham and almost got KTFO…
Yeah, and Cunningham was 5 or 6 years past his prime and was never really noted as a big puncher. However he was quite skilled and an excellent counter puncher.
Nice try, DMV. That was like 100 years ago.
It’ll be more entertaining than we think. Kinda like Rocky Vs Drago haha
Ufffck that! Tyson fury vs jake paul!!!! Where do they get all this fighters never heard of? Tyson fury vs mickey mouse or tyson fury vs king kong! This fat blob should be stripped of the titles for not defending them against the top 10 ranked fighters who have earn their shot!!!! This is a disrespect for the sport!!!!!!
Is this a joke? Starting to not like fury again!