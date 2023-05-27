May 26, 2023
Boxing Results

Ashton Sylve remains unbeaten

Highly regarded 19-year-old super lightweight prospect Ashton “H2O” Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) went the distance for the first time against left sub Adam Kipenga (11-4-1, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Sylve in command all the way. Scores were 80-72 3x.

Flashy Cuban super lightweight “The Alpha” Kevin Hayler Brown (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Julian Smith (6-2, 4 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the WBA Continental Americas title. Scores were 98-92, 96-94, 96-94.

In a clash between unbeaten heavyweights, Lorenzo Medina (7-0, 6 KOs) topped Angel Napoles (1-1, 1 KO) over six rounds 58-56 3x.

Tyson Fury vs. Jai Opetaia??

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>