Highly regarded 19-year-old super lightweight prospect Ashton “H2O” Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) went the distance for the first time against left sub Adam Kipenga (11-4-1, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Sylve in command all the way. Scores were 80-72 3x.

Flashy Cuban super lightweight “The Alpha” Kevin Hayler Brown (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Julian Smith (6-2, 4 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the WBA Continental Americas title. Scores were 98-92, 96-94, 96-94.

In a clash between unbeaten heavyweights, Lorenzo Medina (7-0, 6 KOs) topped Angel Napoles (1-1, 1 KO) over six rounds 58-56 3x.