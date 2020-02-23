By Miguel Maravilla
Following his spectacular victory, newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) talked about his win over Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) at the post-fight press conference Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
“A big shout out to everyone who believed in me. Bob Arum, we always had the dream to come to Las Vegas and win that belt,” Fury said. “I just had to overcome a lot to win this fight tonight.”
“Tyson Fury executed the game plan to perfection and he knocked out Wilder in the seventh. It was all laid out and that’s what he was going to do,” Fury’s promoter Bob Arum said in his opening statement. “This ranks up there with Muhammad Ali’s fights and George Foreman winning the title over Michael Moore. Now Top Rank has another heavyweight champion. I feel great. This is the second most memorable moment for me.”
“What a fantastic win for Tyson. He is the number one boxer in the world,” co-promoter Frank Warren added.
The Gypsy King Fury had his way with the Bronze Bomber Wilder knocking him down a pair of times en route to a seventh round stoppage.
“It was a grueling fight while it lasted. I got a point taken but everyone knows I’m a master slick boxer. This time I wanted to knock out Wilder. We worked our game plan from the gym. Tonight was my night and I wasn’t going to allow anyone to take it from me,” Fury said. “It was a fantastic performance but I knew I could do better.”
“We told everyone the best way to beat Wilder is to overwhelm him and jump on him early. That was the strategy and it worked,” Arum said.
Fury now holds one of four heavyweight titles and will likely look for a potential unification with countryman WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Anthony Joshua.
Another option for Fury is perhaps a third fight with Wilder, but the Bronze Bomber will likely need time to recover instead of going straight to a rematch. Their first fight was a draw and with the score 1-0-1, why not try to even the score to which will continue their epic rivalry? Wilder has 30 days to exercise his rematch clause.
“I can’t wait for the next fight, the rematch hopefully,” Fury said. “Deontay will take time. I’m pretty sure we will do it again whoever is next.”
“The question is should not be for me but directed to Deontay Wilder. He can opt out for a third fight and do it next year. If Wilder wants to go ahead with a third fight, then that’s what we’ll do,” Arum concluded.
Deontay Wilder was taken to the hospital for treatment and didn’t attend the post-fight presser.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says don’t bother with a plan B, put all your energy into making plan A work. Love ya Arnie, but that analogy doesn’t work well in blood sports
Were are all the boxing champs , trainers and boxing specialists who were saying Deontay by ko ?!! Read all my posts about the fight and notice all the responses i got with thumbs Down !! You really don’t know shit and to finish a properly trained hungry Wladimir at 40 would beat them all..
I have a vast background in boxing for over 25 years right along with money investments in the sport and I was wrong on my prediction. Regis, have you ever been wrong? That is the fun of it in this sport when things surprise us with upsets, great predictions that carry thru, and controversy of the sport that never ends.
Wilder was crushed by a man weighing 42 lbs heavier than him ………Fury had the smarts but Wilder had no answer …. his aerobic fitness appears to be zero and if you fight the “bear ” you have to move,change the angles etc………. standing in front of a man with a good jab who will then back you up and maul you ……. I don’t like to put Ali into this but if he had faced Tyson Fury last night he would have picked him apart at the seams even though he was giving away the same weight and greater height than Wilder did…….