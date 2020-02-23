By Miguel Maravilla

Following his spectacular victory, newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) talked about his win over Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) at the post-fight press conference Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“A big shout out to everyone who believed in me. Bob Arum, we always had the dream to come to Las Vegas and win that belt,” Fury said. “I just had to overcome a lot to win this fight tonight.”

“Tyson Fury executed the game plan to perfection and he knocked out Wilder in the seventh. It was all laid out and that’s what he was going to do,” Fury’s promoter Bob Arum said in his opening statement. “This ranks up there with Muhammad Ali’s fights and George Foreman winning the title over Michael Moore. Now Top Rank has another heavyweight champion. I feel great. This is the second most memorable moment for me.”

“What a fantastic win for Tyson. He is the number one boxer in the world,” co-promoter Frank Warren added.

The Gypsy King Fury had his way with the Bronze Bomber Wilder knocking him down a pair of times en route to a seventh round stoppage.

“It was a grueling fight while it lasted. I got a point taken but everyone knows I’m a master slick boxer. This time I wanted to knock out Wilder. We worked our game plan from the gym. Tonight was my night and I wasn’t going to allow anyone to take it from me,” Fury said. “It was a fantastic performance but I knew I could do better.”

“We told everyone the best way to beat Wilder is to overwhelm him and jump on him early. That was the strategy and it worked,” Arum said.

Fury now holds one of four heavyweight titles and will likely look for a potential unification with countryman WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Anthony Joshua.

Another option for Fury is perhaps a third fight with Wilder, but the Bronze Bomber will likely need time to recover instead of going straight to a rematch. Their first fight was a draw and with the score 1-0-1, why not try to even the score to which will continue their epic rivalry? Wilder has 30 days to exercise his rematch clause.

“I can’t wait for the next fight, the rematch hopefully,” Fury said. “Deontay will take time. I’m pretty sure we will do it again whoever is next.”

“The question is should not be for me but directed to Deontay Wilder. He can opt out for a third fight and do it next year. If Wilder wants to go ahead with a third fight, then that’s what we’ll do,” Arum concluded.

Deontay Wilder was taken to the hospital for treatment and didn’t attend the post-fight presser.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla