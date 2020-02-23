By Miguel Maravilla
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder did not attend the post-fight press conference as he went to the hospital following his fight with Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas and manager Shelly Finkel were present.
“Mark (Breland) threw in the towel. I don’t think he should have. Deontay is the kind of guy that doesn’t want to quit,” said Deas. “I haven’t talked to Mark about it but we will talk about it. Deontay is doing well. He had a small cut in his ear. It probably messed up his equilibrium. He’ll be back.”
With the defeat, Wilder has 30 days to exercise his rematch clause. “Deontay will be back and you will see these guys in a rematch,” Finkel promised. Stay tuned…
Trainers like you get people killed. He was getting battered, wobbling all over the place. Lucky someone else from your team did the right thing, you and Wilder are the only ones saying it shouldn’t have been stopped
One possible thing we need to examine or understand is I am sure Wilder and his team have discussed the “what ifs” in the event something happens. Kinda sad because the variable here may be Wilder’s pride may have gotten in the way and could have demanded his coach not throw the towel in before the fight even started. Who knows. People (or teams) have an odd way of communicating when egos, friendships, and money get in the way. When I was younger and boxing as an amateur, I ran into this issue with other teams collaborating with their fighter. Some fighters thought it was just terrible to have their egos damaged by getting a towel thrown in on them. There theory was I want to go out on my own terms. Hmmmm…..sad.
Question for J.Deas:
What were you doing for past 10 years? You haven’t teach Wilder nothing but rely on his right hand and poor oponents.What kind of coach are you when somebody else throws towel in your corner.
Wilder appeared to have symptoms of a concussion during the course of the fight. In addition, his equilibrium was off as well maybe due to the ear injury. Either way, great performance for Fury. I was wrong on my prediction.
If Jay Deas couldn’t see that Breland made the right call then he shouldn’t be ‘training’ Wilder and go back to crime reporting.
Breland absolutely made the right call and could have actually even thrown the towel in earlier.
Breland is an experienced,former world champ who can recognise the signs.Wilder wasn’t offering anything back by that stage and was becoming a punching bag for Fury.
You win with unity. You lose with unity. You don’t blame the other trainer for throwing the towel too early, especially when the guy was getting battered by a 270 man. I’d expect a little more class.
One more good flurry and Kenny Bayliss would have done the job. Wilder had no legs, no chance and he went out on his shield by bravely coming out for that 7th round after he looked a broken man in the minute’s rest after the 6th. Ask Payrick Day’s trainers if they wish they could go back and stop his fight earlier…. the towel being thrown in was not an early stoppage it was a humane act after a 6 round total beatdown that was only going to get uglier.
With urgency, Wilder should get rid of Shelly Finkel and Jay Deas. Who, after seeing his fighter absolutely outclassed, battered; would be thinking about to excercise a rematch clause
to throw him under the bus again?
Why making public their dislike because a compassionate action saved Wilder of unnecessary punishment, when was more than obvious that he was just a seating duck under target practicing by Fury?
Were both(Deas and Finkell) thinking to send Wilder for more punishment in the next round?
These are the people that their craft is to put a black eye on the sport of boxing.