By Miguel Maravilla

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder did not attend the post-fight press conference as he went to the hospital following his fight with Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas and manager Shelly Finkel were present.

“Mark (Breland) threw in the towel. I don’t think he should have. Deontay is the kind of guy that doesn’t want to quit,” said Deas. “I haven’t talked to Mark about it but we will talk about it. Deontay is doing well. He had a small cut in his ear. It probably messed up his equilibrium. He’ll be back.”

With the defeat, Wilder has 30 days to exercise his rematch clause. “Deontay will be back and you will see these guys in a rematch,” Finkel promised. Stay tuned…