By Miguel Maravilla

Photos: Sumio Yamada

No one expected Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury to beat up WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder the way he did before 15,816 in attendance and a PPV audience on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

According to CompuBox, Fury out threw Wilder 267 to 141 and out landed him 82 to 34, including big fifth and sixth rounds where he landed 16 and 14 power punches respectively. In round seven, Fury had Wilder cornered and unloaded with a series of power punches that prompted Wilder’s corner to stop the bout, which the referee officially did at 1:39 of the round.

