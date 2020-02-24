The biggest fight card of the week takes place on DAZN Saturday night from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, when Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) takes on Jessie Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. Garcia is returning after just about a one year layoff following his first career loss to Errol Spence.
The card also features former pound-for-pound king and four weight champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (48-2, 40 KOs) challenging WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai (26-0, 15 KOs), the first defense of WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs) against unbeaten Euro beltholder Jay Harris (17-0, 9 KOs), and a WBA eliminator for the #2 position at super welterweight between Israil Madrimov (4-0, 4 KOs) and Charlie Navarro (29-9, 22 KOs).
A scheduled bout featuring former cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (26-1, 19 KOs) making his heavyweight debut was scrapped when Gassiev pulled out citing training camp issues.
Props to Garcia for taking bigger risks as a fighter and providing us with this style of entertainment. Would like to see more fighters step-up and put more on the line rather than “milk” their paychecks with substandard predictable match ups. Thank you Garcia for having this wild card match up. Garcia’s endeavors can remind us everyone has their own set of dreams and how they pursue them in a different path.