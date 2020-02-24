The biggest fight card of the week takes place on DAZN Saturday night from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, when Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) takes on Jessie Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. Garcia is returning after just about a one year layoff following his first career loss to Errol Spence.

The card also features former pound-for-pound king and four weight champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (48-2, 40 KOs) challenging WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai (26-0, 15 KOs), the first defense of WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs) against unbeaten Euro beltholder Jay Harris (17-0, 9 KOs), and a WBA eliminator for the #2 position at super welterweight between Israil Madrimov (4-0, 4 KOs) and Charlie Navarro (29-9, 22 KOs).

A scheduled bout featuring former cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (26-1, 19 KOs) making his heavyweight debut was scrapped when Gassiev pulled out citing training camp issues.